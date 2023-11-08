Niles man gets prison time for drunk driving Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

NILES — A Niles man was sentenced to prison Monday in Berrien County Trial Court for two incidents of third offense drunk driving.

Dennis Matthew Inman, 46, of Niles, pleaded guilty to two counts of third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 23 months to five years in prison. He has credit for 127 days already served and must pay $7,476.01 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incidents occurred May 12 and June 15 in Niles.

Arnold called it “remarkable” that Inman hasn’t killed himself or someone else. “He is clearly a danger on the roadways,” she said.

Defense attorney Peter Johnson asked for a probation term and said Inman wouldn’t get the help he needs in prison. Inman apologized and said he had never reached out for help for his addiction before.

Judge Smith noted that these were Inman’s seventh and eighth drunk driving convictions. She said Inman knows he has a drinking problem but hasn’t gotten the help he needs. “You’ve gone to jail and prison previously and yet you’re back before me again,” she said.

“I don’t know how in good conscience I can put you back out in the community,” she said. “You don’t need to be on probation to get help. I also have to think about the community I serve, you put everybody in danger. Here, you drove into oncoming traffic and onto a sidewalk.”

In other sentencings:

Chelayna Louise Alexander, 42, of Goshen, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 73 days served on each count and $396 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Oct. 20, 2022 in Niles.

Brandy Rashonda Haulcomb, 47, of Niles, pleaded guilty to fourth degree fleeing police and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 56 days served. The incident occurred June 30 in Niles Township.

Jerry A. Sisk, 50, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to attempted uttering and publishing and was sentenced to three years probation, 30 days in jail with credit for nine days served and $5,809.39 in fines, costs and restitution. The incident occurred Dec. 5, 2022 in Niles.