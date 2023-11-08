Edwardsburg’s size, net attack too much for Lakeshore Published 5:48 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

PARCHMENT — Edwardsburg’s size, defense and a big night at the net helped the Eddies to a three-game sweep of Lakeshore 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 in Tuesday’s Division 2 regional semifinals at Parchment.

Edwardsburg (26-10-4) advances to face Otsego in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship.

Otsego beat Jackson County Parma Western 3-1 in the other semifinal match.

“This team doesn’t bring a ton of energy. I wish that was different and we don’t bring a huge crowd, but we’ve still been successful so I’m happy about that,” said Edwardsburg Coach Sarah Strefling. “I’m a little concerned about Thursday’s match because Otsego always brings a good crowd.”

Edwardsburg had already faced Lakeshore (25-14) and defeated the Lancers earlier this season in a non-league match.

Leading Edwardsburg’s attack on the night was senior outside hitter Drew Glaser with 17 kills, six digs, three blocks and one ace. Sophomore Sarah Pippin posted nine kills, six digs and one block. Freshman outside hitter Ella Laskowski added six kills and a block. Sophomore Mya Eberlein finished with four kills and three blocks.

“Offensively we are very blessed to have a big team, quick arm swings and some big hitters, but that only gets you so far if you don’t play good defense,” Strefling said.

Senior setter Lexi Schimpa added one kill, three digs, one ace and finished with 35 assists. Dani Purlee added nine digs on defense for the Lady Eddies.

“Our defense was ok tonight. We need to work on our blocking and some defense in Wednesday’s practice and come back ready to go on Thursday,” Strefling added.

Edwardsburg also took advantage of its one-two punch at defensive specialist in junior Alivia Kuntz and freshman Sophia Kuntz.

“Early this season we struggled with consistency from the two that Alivia and Sophia sub in for. Those two both serve well and play good defense for us. They’ve made a big difference in our game,” Strefling said.

Glaser also recorded her 1,000th career assist in the win for Edwardsburg.

“Drew’s milestone was a big thought in the back of our mind tonight. Our middles got involved a little bit tonight as well. Ella is a freshman and kind’ve new to the outside hitter’s position, but we often need her for that block. For her to understand the transition as a freshman is a big pressure thing in a regional match. To win in three sets is a huge thing for us,” Strefling said.

Edwardsburg knocked off Otsego earlier during the season in Wolverine Conference play and wound up in a three-way tie for the league title with Otsego and Three Rivers.

Strefling is looking forward to getting a rematch with the Bulldogs on Thursday.

“We need to bring a ton of energy similar to what we had last week in districts against Three Rivers. Having senior leadership, confidence and knowing that you’re not going to be perfect are big keys. You have to be able to turn around your mistakes and go at it harder. Otsego is a good team. They are quick, play real good defense and have a little different of a lineup from when we played them the first time,” Strefling said.

Despite the loss, Lakeshore coach Heidi Winklemann had nothing but praise for her team.

“I’m just so proud of our girls and how far the program has come in the last couple years. That’s a real tribute of our senior leadership who have set a good example for everyone in the program. We were scrambling because of their defense. We tried to shut them down, but we couldn’t get a hand on their block. We had to tip a lot today and it got us some points. Danica Goch is real smart in tipping the ball and won us some points there,” Winklemann said.

The two teams were tied four times early on in the opening set.

Edwardsburg finally took a lead off Pippin’s serve and was able to sustain it the remainder of the game. Alivia Kuntz’s ace serve put her team up 16-7. Lakeshore kept fighting and pulled within eight points on a kill from Goch. Pippin’s kill for the Lady Eddies closed out the game and put her team up 1-0.

Set two was a battle early on. Lakeshore led 8-6 at one point following Randi Taylor’s ace. The game remained close with several ties before the Lady Eddies gained some late momentum and took the lead for good. Glaser’s kill broke a 20-20 deadlock and put her team up by one 21-20. An ace from Purlee, a block and kill from Pippin and a huge block from Schimpa closed out the game and put the Eddies in front 2-0.

Glaser recorded six of her kills in the third and deciding set. The Lady Eddies opened up a five-point lead (19-14) on a big block from Pippin. Consecutive kills by Glaser and Eberlein gave Edwardsburg a match-point scenario. Pippin’s kill then ended the match.