Union man dies after striking tree on Redfield Street Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A Union man was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident on Redfield Street west of Adamsville Road according Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick.

At 4:28 p.m. on Nov. 2, Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police officers were dispatched to a single-car accident.

According to witnesses, a vehicle, driven by Robert Lockmondy, 79, of Union, was eastbound on Redfield Street when it crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway on the opposite side and struck a tree.

It is believed that Lockmondy suffered a medical issue prior to the crash. He was airlifted by Medflight to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he died later.

The Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by Edwardsburg Ambulance Service and Edwardsburg Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged to contact the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department at (269) 663-8444.