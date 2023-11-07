Jacoby Ray to tape Netflix special at Niles’ Underground Laugh Lounge Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NILES — A popular comedian and cooking influencer is preparing to film his first-ever comedy special this weekend, and downtown Niles is playing host to the nights of hilarity.

Jacoby Ray is filming four shows for his upcoming Netflix special Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 with Justin Pedick at the Underground Laugh Lounge, and tickets are available now. Each night will feature two shows at 7 and 9 p.m.

A social media personality and stand-up comedian known for his comedy, dance videos and food content, Jacoby Ray has amassed more than 2 million followers across his Facebook, Tik-Tok and Instagram accounts. A grilling enthusiast, Ray has also launched a business called Meat So Horny, which offers a variety of dry rubs, hot sauces and smoked salts.

For ULL co-owner Sheila Koebel, making Niles an entertainment destination is what the Underground Laugh Lounge is all about.

“We can’t do it every time but bringing in a big name to a little town is what we’re doing this for,” she said. “You’ll get people coming from Indy, Kalamazoo, Chicago, Grand Rapids; I’m looking forward to it.”

Since opening its doors in September, Koebel said the feedback she has received regarding the ULL has been positive.

“Everybody has liked it,” Koebel said. “Each week, you have a different comedian. We have a wide variety of comedians who come in, from clean comedy to rated ‘R’. There’s something for everybody.”

The Study, a speakeasy bar located on the second floor of the building serving a variety of whiskeys, cocktails, beers and wines, has managed to carve out its own niche in the community, Koebel said.

“It’s not a ‘bar’ bar, but I’m amazed how many people will stay two, three hours to sip a drink by the fireplace and chill,” she said. “They’re like ‘it feels good.’ They’ve had a long day, we’re making them a nice drink, we’ve got jazz music going and the fireplace. It’s like a home away from home for them.”

Tickets can be purchased online at undergroundlaughlounge.com.