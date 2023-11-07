Edwardsburg motorcyclist killed in New Buffalo Township crash Published 10:37 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Edwardsburg man was killed Monday when his motorcycle left the road and crashed in New Buffalo Township, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. Monday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on W. US-12 and Red Arrow Highway in New Buffalo Township. The incident, which was not reported when it occurred, was brought to the BCSO’s attention by an observant off-duty BCSO deputy who noticed a motorcycle on its side adjacent to a parking lot, well off the roadway.

Recognizing the suspicious nature of the situation, the off-duty deputy promptly contacted an on-duty deputy who quickly proceeded to the scene to investigate.

Upon arriving at the location, the on-duty deputy discovered a downed rider in a grassy area and immediately initiated emergency medical treatment and requested Medic 1 Ambulance. Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, the rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation at the scene suggests that this was a single-vehicle crash at the T-intersection of W. US-12 and Red Arrow Highway. The motorcyclist left the roadway and collided with a traffic sign adjacent to the road.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Unit in conjunction with WMed Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating to determine the circumstances leading to this incident. Witnesses are asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the decedent is being withheld until next-of-kin notification has been made.