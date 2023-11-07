Buchanan man gets prison time for assaulting woman Published 9:59 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NILES — A Buchanan man was sentenced to prison after assaulting a woman earlier this year in Niles Charter Township.

Ryan Michael Ridley, 45, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and third offense domestic violence and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 48 months to 10 years on the assault count and 24 months to five years on the domestic violence count.

Ridley must register as a sex offender and pay $266 in fines and costs. He has credit for 91 days already served.

The incident occurred May 14 in Niles Township. In a written statement to the court, the victim called Ridley a “devil in disguise” and said she was afraid he was going to kill her.

Briseno said Ridley has remorse for his actions and knows he has anger management problems, especially after he’s been drinking. Ridley apologized to his and the victim’s families and said he deeply regretted his actions that day.

Judge Smith said that the people writing letters of support on his behalf had no idea of what was going on in his private life. She noted that the victim felt frustration, fear, embarrassment and shame.

“You are the quintessential domestic abuser,” the judge said. “You do all these wonderful things and that’s exactly how an abuser presents himself. You are able to control yourself when you’re drinking around other people. Until you accept that and really want to change, anyone in a relationship with you is in danger.”