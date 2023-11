WATCH: Niles’ Paul Hess talks district championship win over Paw Paw Published 10:50 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

NILES — The Niles football team pulled away for a 42-13 win over Paw Paw Friday and Paul Hess was a key reason why.

The senior tallied 171 yards rushing and three touchdowns and totaled 13 tackles on defense to help the Vikings win their first football district title. Leader Publications spoke with Hess about his performance and the growth of the Vikings program: