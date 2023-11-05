Roadrunners’ Heath wins title in Kentucky Published 4:42 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

1 of 12

CORBIN, Ky. — Former Brandywine standout Hunter Heath brought home a championship from the Pepsi Patriot Open on Saturday.

Shane Edwards (Battle Creek/Pennfield) finished third and Zam Thompson (Eaton Rapids/Lakeshore) was fourth at the tournament that had 51 teams represented.

Heath, a sophomore, went 4-0 to win the 165-pound championship. He defeated Michael Bone (Cumberland, Kentucky) 10-7 in the title match. He reached the finals with three consecutive pins.

Heath pinned Barrett Dempsey (Montevallo) in 2:17, Riley Fort (Cumberland, Tennessee) in 4:59 and Zack Burroughs (unattached) in 2:18.

Edwards, a sophomore, lost his opening match before winning seven consecutive bouts to finish third at 285-pounds. After receiving a second-round bye, Edwards had back-to-back pins, received a medical forfeit, won by major decision and a decision.

In the third-place match, Edwards won by technical fall over Austin Silva (Cumberland, Kentucky), 17-2.

Thompson, a sophomore, ended the day 3-2 at 157-pounds. He won his first three matches — one by technical fall, one by decision and one by major decision — before getting pinned in the semifinals. Thompson bounced back with a 5-2 win over teammate Caeleb Ishmael (Coloma) in the consolation semifinals, but lost to Ethan Gomez (Cumberland, Tennessee) 6-5 in the third-place match.

Here are the records of the remaining SMC participants:

125

Jordan Simpson 2-2; Adrian Sigurani 1-2

133

Gabe Livingston 2-2

149

Trevor Winkel 2-2; Bryce Brust 3-2

174

Jared Checkley 3-2

184

Nathan Andrina 1-2

197

Vinny Patierno 3-2; Luke Guerra 2-2