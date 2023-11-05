LMC’s Ippel MCCAA Runner of the Year; Red Hawks, Roadrunners earn all-conference honors Published 12:42 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

1 of 3

BYRON CENTER — The Michigan Community College Athletic Association completed the 2023 women’s cross country season with the MCCAA Championships and awards ceremony held at Douglas Walker Park.

Lake Michigan College freshman Olivia Ippel was tabbed the MCCAA Runner of the Year after navigating the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes and 29.3 seconds, winning her fifth event in as many tries this fall.

Andrea Rheaume earned the MCCAA Coach of the Year after guiding St. Clair County Community College to the championship over runner-up Southwestern Michigan, 80 to 95.

Southwestern Michigan College had three runners all-conference honors. They were Kierstyn Thompson (Niles), Allison Laurie (Niles/Brandywine) and Morgan Pierczynski (Lockport, Illinois).

Thompson was also named to the MCCAA All-Freshman Team.

A trio of SMC men’s cross country runners were MCCAA All-Conference.

They were Isaiah Beiter (Lawrence), Micah Ordway (Delton) and Ethan Glick (Constantine).

Tristan Ashley was all-conference for the Red Hawks.