Jailed Dowagiac man gets credit for time served Published 5:00 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who has spent nearly two years in jail on weapons, drug and assault charges was given credit for time served Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Robert Allen Scott, Jr., 32, of Gray Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a felon and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 563 days served and $1,548. That incident occurred Feb. 7, 2021 when he was trespassing at the Marathon station in Dowagiac.

He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 701 days served and $698 in fines and costs. That incident occurred July 20, 2021 when he was trespassing at the Shell station in Dowagiac.

Scott also pleaded guilty to assault and battery and was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for 200 days served and $375 in fines and costs. That incident occurred April 18, 2023 when he assaulted his attorney, Robert Drake, in the courtroom during his trial on another matter.

Judge Herman told Scott that he would have spent a lot less time in jail if he had cooperated with police, stayed away from businesses where he wasn’t wanted and not assaulted his attorney. “If you continue to do things your way, expect to spend more time behind bars,” he said.

Also Friday, Fawn Nichole Mott, 39, of Edwards Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to lying to police and was sentenced to 12 months probation and $1,835 in fines and costs. That incident occurred June 24, 2022 in Dowagiac.

She also pleaded guilty to use of meth and attempted resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to 12 months probation and $1,175 in fines and costs. That incident occurred Sept. 26, 2022 in Dowagiac.

She is scheduled to be sentenced next week in Ottawa County on other charges.