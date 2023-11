WATCH: Niles football rolls Paw Paw to win first district title Published 4:33 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

NILES — In a game with the Division 4 district title on the line, the Niles football team came out on top.

The Vikings pulled away from the Paw Paw Red Wolves in the second half to the tune of a 42-13 victory for its first football district championship.

Watch highlights from the matchup below: