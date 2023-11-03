Edwardsburg church to host Holiday Bazaar Saturday Published 10:19 am Friday, November 3, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — This Saturday, an Edwardsburg church will come to life with the holiday spirit.

Our Lady of the Lake Church, 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg, is hosting its Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The market will feature more than 75 vendors offering unique gifts, seasonal decor and sweets and treats. A coffee cafe will be on-site and breakfast and lunch options will be available. The first 250 visitors can participate in a door prize drawing.