Edwardsburg church to host Holiday Bazaar Saturday

Published 10:19 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Max Harden

Submitted)

EDWARDSBURG — This Saturday, an Edwardsburg church will come to life with the holiday spirit.

Our Lady of the Lake Church, 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg, is hosting its Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The market will feature more than 75 vendors offering unique gifts, seasonal decor and sweets and treats. A coffee cafe will be on-site and breakfast and lunch options will be available. The first 250 visitors can participate in a door prize drawing.

More Community News

Buchanan senior completes Eagle Scout service project

Construction continues on Buchanan Taco Bell location

Four Flags Antiques to unveil holiday window displays next week

Dowagiac chamber to host Holiday Open House

Print Article