Dowagiac woman injured in two-vehicle Pokagon Township crash Published 5:05 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that his deputies were dispatched Friday to a personal injury crash in the intersection of M-51 and Wells Street in Pokagon Township. 42-year-old Schinika Kelley and her passenger, 20-year-old Schtirika White –both of Dowagiac – were traveling northbound on M-51 toward Dowagiac. 72-year-old Hartford resident Stephen Pinkowski was traveling eastbound on Wells Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

Pinkowski’s struck Kelley’s vehicle, forcing both vehicles off the roadway. Kelley was transported to Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital Niles for her injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol or drugs were not a factor. Assisting at the scene was Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Pokagon Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance.