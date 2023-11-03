Construction continues on Buchanan Taco Bell location

Published 10:55 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Max Harden

Construction has begun on a new Taco Bell location at 223 E. Front St., Buchanan. (Maxwell Harden | Leader Publications)

BUCHANAN — The aromas of tacos, quesadillas and burritos will soon entice commuters on East Front Street once a new Taco Bell restaurant is finished in Buchanan.

Construction continues on a new Taco Bell location at 708 E. Front St., the site of the former Hilltop Cafe. An open date has not been announced yet.

Founded in 1948, the restaurants serve a variety of Tex-Mex foods that include tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, novelty and specialty items, and a variety of “value menu” items. As of 2018, Taco Bell has served more than 2 billion customers each year at 7,072 restaurants, more than 93 percent of which are owned and operated by independent franchisees and licensees.

