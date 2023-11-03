Construction continues on Buchanan Taco Bell location Published 10:55 am Friday, November 3, 2023

BUCHANAN — The aromas of tacos, quesadillas and burritos will soon entice commuters on East Front Street once a new Taco Bell restaurant is finished in Buchanan.

Construction continues on a new Taco Bell location at 708 E. Front St., the site of the former Hilltop Cafe. An open date has not been announced yet.

