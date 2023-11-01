Niles History Center to discuss Simplicity Pattern Company Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

NILES — The Niles History Center and Niles District Library are teaming up to present a program titled “A History of the Simplicity Pattern Company” at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 at the Niles District Library, 620 E. Main Street.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Niles District Library and History Center, who will hold their annual meeting the same evening.

The Simplicity Pattern Company was founded in 1927 with a single pattern designer, relying on commercial printers. Expansion led them to move their headquarters to Niles in 1931 where they grew to dominate the home sewing market with factories in several countries, an extensive catalog business and 20,000 retail outlets in the United States. At its peak in the 1970s, the Niles company had 3,000 employees, its own paper mill and printing operation. Following the decline of sewing pattern sales, the Niles plant closed in 2007.

Discover more about the history of this remarkable company at the November program. No registration is required; the program is free and open to the public.

A variety of Simplicity images and catalogs will be on display. The Niles History Center is planning a Simplicity exhibit at the Fort St. Joseph Museum and looking to add experiences of employees to the story. If you or a family member worked for Simplicity, please consider attending the program!

In addition, the evening will offer an opportunity to learn more about the Friends of the Niles District Library and History Center. The Friends are a non-profit organization which supports the Library and History Center with various programs and projects. For more information on

the Friends or the Simplicity program, please call the Niles History Center at 269-845-4054 or visit www.nileshistorycenter.org.