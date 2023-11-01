Cassopolis woman injured in single-vehicle Newburg Township crash Published 10:21 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

NEWBURG TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis woman was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Newburg Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports at approximately 11: 25 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a single vehicle injury crash on M-60 Highway near Wood Lake Road, Newberg Township. Investigation shows that Cassidy Riedel, 25, of Cassopolis, was traveling eastbound M-60 when she lost control of her vehicle, causing her to run off the roadway, hit an embankment and overturn. Newberg Fire Department extricated Riedel from her vehicle.

Riedel was transported to Three Rivers Health Hospital for her injuries. Speed was a factor in this crash. A seatbelt was worn and alcohol was not a factor. This crash remains under investigation. Newberg Fire and Newberg Ambulance assisted deputies on scene.