Benton Harbor man gets prison time for Galien break-in Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

NILES — A Benton Harbor man was sentenced to prison for his actions in August in Galien.

Matthew Mark Holub, 43, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison on the breaking and entering charge and 23 months to 10 years in prison on the meth charge.

He has credit for 70 days already served and must pay $266 in fines and costs and $1,207.50 in restitution. The prison terms are concurrent.

Holub also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of trees, grass and landscaping $200 to $1,000 and was sentenced to credit for 70 days served, $50 in fines and costs and $1,968.75 in restitution.

The incident occurred Aug. 22 in Galien. Holub damaged a fence as well as a cornfield.

Sanford noted that Holub is a military veteran and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and had been accepted into mental health court. Holub apologized for his actions and said he had been self-medicating.

Judge Smith said Holub has to find another way to address his issues rather than self-medicating and can get mental health and substance abuse help in prison. She said she would consider allowing him to serve the prison terms in boot camp if he is eligible.

In another sentencing, a Berrien Springs woman who ran from police and found with meth was given credit for time served.

Bryna Nicole Morse, 37, of Berrien Springs, pleaded no contest to attempted resisting and obstructing police and use of meth and was sentenced to credit for 91 days served.

The incident occurred Aug. 1 in Oronoko Township.