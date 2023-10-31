Ward eighth at Brian Keck Memorial in Iowa Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

DES NOINES, Iowa — Junior Madison Ward, of Midwest Extreme Wrestling, finished eight at the 2023 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals last weekend.

In the seventh-place match, Ward was defeated by Sophia Bassino, of Team Nazar Training Center, 5-4.

In reaching the seventh-place match, Ward received an opening round bye, was pinned by Valerie Hamilton, of SOT-C in 3:12, received a bye, blanked Averie Wittkop, of Iowa, 6-0, edged Piper Zatechkka of Nebraska 7-5, and lost in overtime to Alexandria Ray, of Edmond North High School Wrestling, 3-2.