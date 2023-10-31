Indiana Michigan Power releases thermostat survey results Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — In coordination with October’s National Energy Awareness Month, Indiana Michigan Power invited customers to share feedback on their thermostat practices. This year’s questions came as a “Thermostat Never Have I Ever” survey with responses revealing a homeowner’s unique comfort level during fall and winter.

The biggest takeaways from survey responses are below:

More than 73 percent stated they would not wait until everyone had to wear their winter coat inside before turning on the heat.

Almost 60 percent did however admit they don’t mind toughing it out and won’t turn their thermostat on the moment they are cold.

Most participants stated they would not argue with a partner or roommate over when to turn on the heat and to what setting.

For pet-owners, 27 percent admitted to prioritizing the comfort of their pet over their partner or roommate.

The ideal thermostat setting was agreed to be under 70 degrees. This barely edging out the 70-73 degree setting in the fall and winter.

The survey also found that interest in smart thermostat usage is on the rise, nationally. More than 56 percent of customers said they currently own a Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostat. The survey also revealed gas as the most common way homeowners heat their homes. Electric heat and other sources, such as wood or geothermal, were close behind.