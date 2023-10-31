Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

NILES — The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce recognized local leaders who have helped the city and its businesses to flourish during its annual awards ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Dowagiac Elks Lodge.

The chamber presented awards in four categories. Each winner was nominated by a Chamber of Commerce member who submitted their nomination online.

2023 Business of the Year Award – This award was presented to Imperial Furniture. The award recognizes a chamber business that has made in-depth contributions to the Dowagiac area through their business. The award is judged on the following: history of successful business, leadership, marketing, customer satisfaction, and community involvement for a legacy business in the greater Dowagiac area. Chamber officials said Imperial Furniture was selected due to its generosity and commitment to the Greater Dowagiac community.

2023 Young Professional of the Year Award – This award was presented to Amelia Barker-King with the Barton Group. The award recognizes a young professional who is growing and excelling in their respective fields. The individual is currently influencing development, growth, prosperity, and quality of life in our community. They must demonstrate the ability to positively impact the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement. Chamber officials said Barker-King was chosen due to her impact on several businesses in Dowagiac and her contribution to the economic development of the City of Dowagiac.

2023 Community Service Award – This award was presented to Dan and Becky Peters of ACTION Ministries. The award honors an outstanding individual or group who gives their time and expertise to the community, above and beyond their own field of endeavor, and who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in all they do. This individual or group is an inspiration to the community, both in their profession and in their efforts to make the Dowagiac area a better place to live, work and play. Chamber officials said the Peterses were chosen for giving countless hours volunteering with many Dowagiac organizations.

2023 Shining Star Award – This award was presented to Rebecca Steenbeke of Blue Print Photography. The award honors a business or person that has gone above and beyond the boundaries of their workplace in service to the community. Chamber officials said Steenbeke was chosen for her photography expertise, her patience, her fun and positive attitude and her dedication to community service.