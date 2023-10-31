Buchanan high schooler to compete in national gaming competition Published 11:10 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

BUCHANAN — Buchanan Community Schools has announced that Buchanan High School student Kyler Withers has been chosen in the nationwide search as a top four finalist in the NRG – Carvana Combine Competition Nov. 11-12 in Los Angeles, CA.

From the NRG Carvana Combine Event Guide, this is an esports event aimed at engaging and exposing high school students in the United States to the world of competitive gaming, particularly focusing on the game Rocket League. The event creates an amazing opportunity for only four students to compete in the path-to-pro showcase that will be broadcast live in LA from the legendary NRG Castle and hosted by Rocket League legends Musty, GarrettG, and Chell. This remarkable opportunity includes the chance to win a $5,000 scholarship, or a $10,000 signing bonus with NRG and an NRG Content Creator contract.

The application process began with Kyler submitting a “Hype Video” showcasing his content creation skills as well as editing ability for Rocket League. Kyler’s video was judged on overall creativity and showmanship. His submission advanced him to the grand finals, in-person event, with travel expenses provided by NRG.

“Kyler has shown his skills, dedication, and love of Rocket League since joining our esports program last year,” said BHS Esports Coach, Bryan Pearson, who will be attending the finals with Kyler. “This is an incredible opportunity for Kyler to show the world his passion. We are so proud of him and his efforts towards achieving his goal! Can’t wait to see the great things he will show the world.”