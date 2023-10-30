PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts downtown Trick or Treat event Published 1:15 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

1 of 6

DOWAGIAC — People of all ages visited downtown Dowagiac to celebrate the Halloween weekend.

Downtown businesses hosted a trick or treat event Saturday afternoon. Businesses along South Front Street handed out candy and other fun surprises to children. Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Eileen Crouse said having the event downtown is a great way to enjoy the area and stay safe.

“We’re excited about all the involvement of all of our downtown merchants and how many families decided to come out and bring the kids and have another great family experience in downtown Dowagiac,” Crouse said. “Hopefully they visit some stores or see some places they haven’t seen before. It’s just really cute to see all the merchants dressing up and handing out candy and all the kids that get to come around wear their costumes again.”