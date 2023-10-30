Cass County Friend of The Court supervisor honored with state award Published 11:21 am Monday, October 30, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Friend of the Court Casework Supervisor Tracie Kuriata, was honored by the Michigan Family Support Council with the 2023 Friend of the Court Staff Award On Oct. 6.

The award was presented to Kuriata in recognition of her exemplary contribution and service to the Michigan Child Support Program over her 26 years of service as a Friend of the Court Employee. The award is a state-wide award that is presented at the annual MFSC Fall Conference. Kuriata received multiple nominations for the award due to her outstanding service to the Friend of the Court.

Kuriata joined the Cass County Friend of the Court in February of 1997. In her 26 years of service in the Friend of the Court, she served as a Financial Caseworker for 22 years before moving up to serve as a Casework Supervisor. “Tracie has dedicated her career in the Friend of the Court to learning as much as she possibly can so she can not only be effective in her work, but so that she can train and assist other staff, and so she can ensure that clients served by the Cass County FOC receive the best possible customer service.

She sets the gold standard in our office for professionalism, collaboration, promotion of positive office culture, and performance of job duties. In pursuing her passion for learning and helping others over the last 26 years, Tracie has changed our office for the better. I cannot think of a more deserving recipient of this year’s Friend of the Court Staff Award,” said Cass County FOC Director Sarah Mathews.