Roadrunners second at Region XII meet; LMC’s Ippel regional champ Published 11:01 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

BYRON CENTER — For the first time in more than 25 years, the Southwestern Michigan College cross country teams will be adding some hardware to its Hall of Champions.

The Roadrunner men’s and women’s cross country teams both finished runner-up at the Michigan Community College Athletic Association/Region XII meet at Douglas Walker Park in Byron Center Friday afternoon.

Lansing Community College, ranked No. 3 in the latest USTFCCA Division II poll, captured the regional championship with 21 points. The No. 16-ranked Roadrunners finished with 82 points, while St. Clair County Community College was third with 94 points. Grand Rapids Community College (152) and Lorain County Community College (Ohio) was fifth with 167 points.

Lake Michigan College finished 12th with 277 points.

Lansing’s Michael Dennis was the individual champion as he covered the 8,000-meter course in a time of 25:04.

Isaiah Beiter (Lawrence) was the top SMC finisher as he placed 15th with a time of 27:12. Micah Ordway (Delton) finished 16th (27:18), while Ethan Glick (Constantine) also cracked the top 20 with an 18th-place finish and a time of 27:29.

Tristan Ashley placed 20th to lead the Red Hawks with a time of 27:48.

St. Clair County, ranked No. 9 in the Division II women’s latest poll, captured the Region XII championship with 80 points. The No. 13-ranked Roadrunners were the runner-up with 95 points. Lansing was third (100), Mott Community College fourth (120) and Lake Michigan College (160) was fifth.

The Red Hawks’ Olivia Ippel was the individual regional champion with a time of 18:29 on the 3,000-meter course.

The Roadrunners were led by Niles freshman Kierstyn Thompson, who finished 14th with a tie of 21:02. Allison Lauri (Niles/Brandywine) was 17th with a time of 21:14, while Morgan Pieczynski (Lockport, Illinois) was 18th with a time of 21:22.

The Roadrunners will now begin training for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Championships at Huntsville, Alabama.