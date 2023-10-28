Roadrunners fall in five-set thriller to Muskegon CC Published 9:24 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Muskegon Community College and Southwestern Michigan College previewed the opening round of the Great Lakes District A Volleyball Championship at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Thursday night.

The Jayhawks and Roadrunners will square off at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron on Thursday.

Southwestern and Muskegon battled in a classic match Thursday with the Jayhawks coming away with a hard-fought 25-16, 18-25, 18-25, 28-26 and 15-8 victory.

“We proved that we belong on the court with the top teams in the MCCAA tonight,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “We knew it was going to be a battle; Muskegon has a great program with tough attackers and a strong defense. And so, do we. We have worked incredibly hard since our first meeting against them back in August when they swept us, and then tonight we were right there, going point for point in a five-set thriller. This was a great indicator of the progress we have made this season, and this also gives us the confidence to know we can beat them next week when we face them in the first round at the NJCAA Division II District A Volleyball Championships.”

The Roadrunners have been on a roll the last month. Southwestern Michigan is 10-4 since the calendar turned, including a six-match winning streak.

Nate hopes that her squad can remain red-hot heading into the postseason.

“Our team has peaked at the right time, and we will be hitting the court hard tomorrow as we begin to prepare to face off with them again,” she said.

The Roadrunners are 23-11 overall.

Buchanan freshman Josie West continued the best week of her young collegiate career with 21 kills, 18 digs, eight points and three blocks. Sophomore Nikki Nate (Niles) finished with 12 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and seven points, while sophomore Bianca Hobson (Kalamazoo/Loy Norrix) added 10 kills, three blocks and five digs.

Sophomore Emma Beckman (Niles) had seven kills, 12 digs, three blocks and eight points, while sophomore Shayla Shears (Edwardsburg) ended the night with six kills, 11 digs, two blocks and eight points.