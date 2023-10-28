Niles overcomes slow start to rout Vicksburg 42-10 Published 12:01 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

NILES — Host Niles may have started slow, but the No. 7-ranked Vikings finished with a flurry as they defeated visiting Vicksburg 42-10 in the first round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 football playoffs Friday night.

Niles will host No. 5-ranked Paw Paw, a 16-7 winner over Edwardsburg, Friday night in the Division 4, Region 2 District 1 championship game.

Niles (9-1) blanked the Bulldogs (4-6) 49-0 in their Wolverine Conference match-up. The Vikings normally super-charged offense sputters early in the first quarter before finding its rhythm.

Niles also had some issues on the defensive side of the football with the Vicksburg. The Vikings were able to keep the Bulldogs’ ground game in check and, after some adjustments, slowed that down as well.

Sam Rucker got the Niles offense rolling with a 4-yard run to cap off a 51-yard drive following the Vikings’ forcing the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs near midfield.

Paul Hess extended Niles’ lead to 14-0 in the opening quarter with an 11-yard run. Andrew Cutajar was good on both kicks and ended the night a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs.

The Bulldogs averted the shutout with a 31-yard field goal by Billy Hull to close the gap to 14-3, but it was all Niles from there.

Niles scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to increase its advantage to 28-3 at halftime.

Hess scored his second touchdown of the night, this one from 3-yards out, while after forcing the Bulldogs to punt the ball in the closing with less than a minute to play in the second quarter, he would score on a 1-yard run with 17 seconds remaining.

Hess’ touchdown was set up by an 88-yard punt return by Rucker down to the 1-yard line.

Niles scored twice more in the third quarter to force a running clock.

Rucker started the second half with an 85-yard touchdown pass from Talon Brawley, while Julian Means-Flewellen followed that up on the Vikings’ next possession with a 68-yard touchdown run to make it 42-3.

Vicksburg would add a late touchdown on a 40-yard run to complete the scoring.

Niles, which will be seeking the school’s first district championship, ran for 355 yards, led by Means-Flewellen’s 173 yards on seven carries. Rucker added 76 yards on six carries, and Hess 44 yards on nine totes.

Brawley was 2-of-3 for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings held the Bulldogs to 102 yards rushing and 112 yards passing.

Isaiah Moore and Alex Cole led Niles with six tackles, while Talen Bennett had five tackles. Jaden Ivery and Dane Asmus both finished with four stops.