Edwardsburg tops Brandywine in regular season finale Published 8:44 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg and Brandywine concluded the regular season with a non-conference match Thursday night.

The Eddies honored their seniors and sent them out with a 26-24, 25-6 and 25-19 win over the Bobcats.

Brandywine Coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler was happy with her team’s final tune up before the start of the state tournament Monday.

“I am incredibly proud of how the Cats played tonight,” she said. “Our defense really stepped up and our offense complimented them. Edwardsburg has a lot of fire power and we made them work for every point. I think we’re in a good place as we move towards districts next week.”

Edwardsburg (22-10-4) was led by Drew Glaser, who had 20 kills and 12 digs, while Sarah Pippin also had 20 kills to go along with six digs. Ella Laskowski and Mya Eberlein both finished with seven kills.

Danni Purlee led the Eddies with 18 digs. Lexi Schimpa ended the night with 47 assists, which pushed her past 2,500 assists for her career. She also had nine digs and three blocks.

Kadence Brumitt led the Bobcats (34-12-1) with 15 kills. Kallie Solloway finished with six kills and 13 assists, while Julia Babcock added four kills.

Ellie Knapp finished the match with 13 digs, while Chloe Parker had 13 digs and Nevaeh Mason nine digs.

Brandywine will host rival Buchanan in the opening round of the Division 3 District Volleyball Tournament Monday night. The Eddies will face Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg on Wednesday at Paw Paw High School.