Three injured in two-vehicle Mason Township crash Published 2:04 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

MASON TOWNSHIP — Three men were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Mason Street in Mason Township.

Tyrek Paxton, 27, of Dowagiac, and his passenger Decarlo Woodard, 32, of Indianapolis, Ind., were heading west bound on Mason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign. Tyler Lavagnilio-Lambright, 30, of Cassopolis, was traveling north bound on Cassopolis Road when his vehicle was struck by Paxton’s vehicle. This caused Lavagnilio-Lambright’s vehicle to crash into the residence located at the intersection.

Both Woodard and Lavagnilio-Lambright were transported by Ambulance services to South Bend Memorial Hospital for their injuries that were sustained in the crash. Paxton was transported to Corewell Lakeland Niles for his injuries that were sustained in the crash. No one in the residence sustained injuries.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. Assisting to this incident was Porter Township Fire Department, SMCAS Ambulance, SEPSA Ambulance and Edwardsburg Ambulance.