The Leaderboard: Area defensive stat leaders after Week 9 Published 9:40 am Friday, October 27, 2023

NILES — The 2023 high school football regular season is in the books and several local players turned in seasons to be proud of on defense.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 defensive stat leaders for the regular season. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

Note: Edwardsburg has not submitted cumulative defensive stats this week.

* Cassopolis’ stats reflect eight games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Tackles

Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 87 Joseph Frazier, Brandywine – 81 Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 80 Alex Cole, Niles – 75.5 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 72 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 71 Alban Camille-McLeod, Buchanan – 58 Dean Roberts, Buchanan – 55 Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 51

T9. Gavin Schoff, Brandywine – 51

Interceptions

Jaden Ivery, Niles – 3 Jamal Williams, Dowagiac – 2

T3. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T3. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 1

T3. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T3. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 1*

T3. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 1

T3. Kevin Roberts, Brandywine – 1

T3. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T3. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 1

T3. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T3. Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 1

T3. Quentin Hill, Dowagiac – 1

Sacks

Caden Legault, Buchanan – 5 Gavin Schoff, Brandywine – 4 Brock Dye, Brandywine – 3 Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 2.5

T4. Austin Farley, Dowagiac – 2.5

T4. Josh Patrolia, Brandywine – 2.5

Sam Rucker, Niles – 2

T5. Jacob Leitch, Dowagiac – 2

T5. Lucas Zeiger, Buchanan – 2

Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 1

T6. Alban Camille-McLeod, Buchanan – 1

T6. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T6. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T6. Mason Smego, Cassopolis – 1*

T6. Kaeden Warfield, Brandywine – 1

T6. Lucas Zeiger, Buchanan – 1

T6. Turner Westrate, Cassopolis – 1

T6. Brandon Hamilton, Niles – 1

T6. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T6. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 1

T6. Dane Asmus, Niles – 1

T6. Lucas Symczack, Dowagiac – 1

T6. Gabe Thompkins, Buchanan – 1

T6. Kaden Garrod, Niles – 1

T6. Owen Tompkins, Buchanan – 1

Defensive Touchdowns