Niles Scream Park hosts wedding Published 5:12 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Niles — A South Bend couple recently said “I do” at the scariest place in town.

The Niles Scream Park hosted the wedding of Ben and Cora Brooks of South Bend on Friday, Oct. 13.

Park organizers met with the couple in the Summer and slowly brought their dream of getting married at the Niles Scream Park to life. Their love for Halloween and the annual tradition of attending the Park sparked the idea of sealing their vows for one another in a place that felt like home to them. Cora has been attending the Park since 2007 and when she met Ben in 2020, the tradition of attending the 44-acre project continued as a couple.

Ben met the love of his life through Facebook because they both love “freaky weird stuff” and they feel that the Niles Scream Park embodies that. Since they met one another, Ben has been visiting the Park every year.

Providing chilling entertainment for 50 years, the Niles Scream Park is open weekends through October 29 and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4. The Scream Park is located on Mayflower Road in Niles and is accessed by taking Exit 5 (Niles-Buchanan Road) from the US 31 Expressway.

For more information call (269) 687-FEAR or check out the website at www.haunted.org.