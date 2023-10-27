Edwardsburg boil advisory lifted Published 10:05 am Friday, October 27, 2023

NILES — A boil water advisory for Village of Edwardsburg residents has been lifted, according to a news release.

It is no longer necessary to use boiled or bottled water for drinking or cooking. The boil water advisory was issued Wednesday due to construction of the new iron removal plant. The advisory was a precautionary measure due to the possibility of contamination during the construction. The system was isolated and safety measures were in place to reduce the risk during the work, but in the event water had to be introduced before all testing is completed due to a fire or pressure loss, the village issued the advisory.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this process,” the village said in a release.