Roadrunners, Red Hawks open Great Lakes play Nov. 2 Published 5:49 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

PORT HURON — The postseason is set to begin next week for Southwestern Michigan College and Lake Michigan College.

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Great Lakes District A and District B tournament will begin Nov. 2 at St. Clair County Community College.

The Roadrunners (23-10) will compete against Edison State Community College, Lansing Community College, Macomb Community College and host St. Clair County Nov. 2-4 in the Great Lakes A Tournament.

The Red Hawks will compete against Bay College, Clark State College, Grand Rapids Community College, Jackson College and Mott Community College.

Southwestern Michigan will begin tournament play as the No. 3 seed out of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Division, and will face No. 2 seed Muskegon Community College, which is the No. 2 seed out of the Eastern Conference, at 6 p.m. Nov. 2.

The Roadrunners and Jayhawks conclude the 2023 regulars season tonight at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The winner of the Southwestern Michigan and Muskegon match will play again at 8 p.m. against the winner of the Edison State and Macomb match. The losers will return to the court at 11 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Lake Michigan, the No. 2 seed from the Western Conference, will face Jackson in its opening match at 2 p.m. Nov. 2. The winner will play again at 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 against Grand Rapids, the top seed from the Eastern Conference at 4 p.m.

The loser of the Red Hawks-Jet match will play again at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3.