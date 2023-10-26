Fernwood to host Holiday Market, Gift Shop Open House Nov. 4 Published 3:05 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

NILES — A popular artisan market will make its triumphant return next weekend.

Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, is preparing to host its Holiday Market and Gift Shop Open House Saturday, Nov. 4.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can browse a blend of more than 20 local artisans, specialty food vendors, growers of unique and artful plant material and more. Admission to the market is free. Orders will be taken at the market for custom wreaths made from greens at Fernwood.

Visit Fernwood’s website fernwoodbotanical.org for a list of all market vendors and items.