Beckwith Theatre to host Pulitzer-nominated playwright Published 4:40 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Theatergoers will have a chance to visit with a Pulitzer-nominated author next week.

The Beckwith Theatre Company of Dowagiac, 100 New York Ave., Dowagiac, is gearing up to host Pulitzer-nominated author Pamela Parker, author of “Second Samuel,” at an after-show reception on Friday, Nov. 3. The reception will be held immediately following the show.

Pamela, along with the cast and crew – including director Larry Nielsen – of Second Samuel, will be there to meet and discuss the play. Pamela will also answer questions about playwriting or her Pulitzer consideration.

According to the company, Nielsen had put the show as coming up on his Facebook page and Parker was made aware of the posting and commented on it, wishing the team luck on its production of her play. The company’s board asked if she would be interested in seeing the production and she accepted.

“She seems very down-to-earth and very willing to help out smaller theaters like ours,” said Tom Hoff of the BTC. “We feel very fortunate to have her coming, really an honor for a small community theater like ours.”

Second Samuel provides a heartwarming lesson in tolerance and acceptance in Pamela Parker’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Second Samuel:

“Life is unchanging and copacetic during 1949 in the small, Southern town of Second Samuel (the first one burned down), Georgia, where residents seem to care about each other as much as they love to gossip. At least it is until the beloved piano teacher, Miss Gertrude, dies and the town’s shocking, best-kept secret is revealed.”

Performances:

Friday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m.

First Friday Wine Night with wine from Fenn Valley*

Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Second Friday Wine Night with wine from Lake Michigan Vintners*

Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m.