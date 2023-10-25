Roundup: Dowagiac 1-2, Buchanan 2-1 at quads Published 10:44 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac volleyball team went 1-2 at its quad, while Buchanan was 2-1 at the Vicksburg Quad Tuesday.

Dowagiac Quad

The Chieftains were defeated by Lakeshore 26-24 and 25-17, while they defeated Hopkins 25-20 and 25-20. Dowagiac lost to Watervliet in its third match of the night, 25-16 and 25-18.

“As a team we continue to get better every time we step on the court,” said Dowgiac Coach Amber Todd. “Right now, as a whole, we are making too many unforced errors and having to fight to catch up in sets. Our number one goal with this young team is to continue to work hard and to trust the process. We have to continue to get into the gym and get in as many reps as we can to increase our volleyball IQ, mentality and confidence.”

Maggie Weller led the Chieftains with 18 kills, seven blocks 16 aces, while Abbey Dobberstein finished with 11 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. Marlie Carpenter added 10 kills and three blocks. Brooklyn Smith finished the night with 52 assists, 20 digs, three blocks and three aces.

Vicksburg Quad

The Bucks lost to Battle Creek Harper Creek 25-12 and 25-23 before rebounding to defeat St. Joseph 25-17 and 25-18, and the host Bulldogs 25-22 and 25-18.

Chloe Aalfs led Buchanan with 18 kills, 12 digs, five aces and three blocks. Alyssa Carson finished with 18 kills and four blocks, while Sophia Backman had 45 assists, 14 digs and a pair of aces.