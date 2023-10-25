Edwardsburg edged by Plainwell in regional semifinals Published 7:02 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

RICHLAND — The season came to an end for the Edwardsburg soccer team in the regional semifinals Tuesday night.

Wolverine Conference foe Plainwell defeated the Eddies 3-2 in the Division 2 Regional at Gull Lake High School.

The Trojans’ Logan Beauregard gave Plainwell a 1-0 lead in the opening half and Edwardsburg was forced to chase the remainder of the match.

The Eddies (13-7) had an opportunity to tie the match at 1-1 just before halftime, but Dion Sokhadze’s bicycle kick goal was waved off as the officials decided it came after time had expired.

Plainwell, which knocked off defending state champion Gull Lake to win the district championship, added two more goals in the final 40 minutes to open up a 3-0 lead on the Eddies.

Sokhadze scored twice in the second half as Edwardsburg cut the Trojans’ lead to 3-2, but was unable to get the equalizer. Annon Billingsley and Grayson Herbert picked up the assists on the goals.

Plainwell (14-8-1) advances to the regional championship match Thursday against Holland Christian (17-1-2), which defeated DeWitt 4-2 Tuesday night.