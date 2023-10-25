Cassopolis manufacturer celebrates expansion with ribbon-cutting Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis manufacturer celebrated its expansion Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

CHT USA celebrated the ribbon cutting for its new expansion on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The worldwide chemical manufacturer has its United States headquarters in Cassopolis, where the expanded organo-modified silicone polymer plant is located. In attendance at the event were many of the plant’s employees, as well as many of CHT’s suppliers, customers, and local government & business representatives. Dr. Bernhard Hettich, the Chief Technology Officer of the German-based CHT Group, made the trip overseas to assist in the ribbon-cutting and speak during the ceremony. Also speaking at the event was the Managing Director of CHS USA Ken Kemerer, Cassopolis Village Manager Emilie LaGrow, and Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris.

“It’s going to add to our capabilities for the products that we can produce and make us a little bit more independent,” said Director of Customer Support Matt Loman.

The $25 million project is projected to add approximately 30 local jobs once it begins operation in 2024. Three additional chemical processes will be available to the Cassopolis location, which focuses on silicone chemicals for many products, including consumer care items.

Attendees gathered for speeches and tours of the approximately 45,000 square foot facility. During the speeches, it was expressed that the investment is one in both CHT USA and in the Cassopolis community. The plant represents CHT Group’s largest investment outside of its home in Europe.