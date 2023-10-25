Brummit picks up career kill No. 1,600 in win over Titans Published 7:23 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

NILES — The Brandywine volleyball team wrapped up the home portion of its 2023 regular season schedule by honoring its seniors.

The Bobcats swept visiting Michigan Lutheran 25-15, 25-12 and 25-18 to improve to 34-12-1 overall with one regular-season match remaining at Edwardsburg on Thursday.

Brandywine sent seniors Ellie Knapp, Kadence Brumitt, Kallie Solloway, Chloe Parker, Julia Babcock, Nevaeh Mason and Tressa Hullinger out in style with the sweep.

“Tonight, we celebrated our seniors,” said Brandywine Coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler. “We came out ready to play and pushed ourselves to stay in control of the match. Michigan Lutheran played great defense and made us work for every point. I’m happy with how we played tough from start to finish. Kadence Brumitt also recorded her 1,600-career kill.”

Brumitt finished the match with 22 kills, 17 digs and a block. Solloway had 12 kills, 16 digs, two digs and an ace, while Babcock ended the night with five kills and two blocks.

Parker had a team-high 18 digs to go along with an ace. Knapp led the team with 37 assists. She also had nine digs and an ace. Mason contributed 13 digs and an ace.