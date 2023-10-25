Bethel University closing in on national championship Published 9:16 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Bethel University women’s golf team takes a 19-stroke lead into the third and final day of the National Christian College Athletic Association Women’s Championship at Hammock Beach Resort Wednesday.

Bethel University has shot 635 over the first two days of the tournament to jump out to a big lead over runner-up Paine College (Georgia), which has a total of 654.

Grace College (Indiana) is third at 669, Southwestern Christian (Oklahoma) is fourth at 694, Judson University (Illinois) is fifth at 717 and Oakland City University (Indiana) is sixth at 729.

The Pilots hold down three of the top five spots individually with Maria Pardo Victori leading the field with a two-day total of 150. Taeyon Kwon is second after shooting 155 and Selah Unwin is tied for fourth with a two-day total of 160.

Dowagiac’s Greta Whitaker, who was the first Chieftain girls golfer to every qualify for the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals in 2019, is currently 15th with a total of 171.

Niles’ Aynslee Myer is tied for 17th with a two-day total of 173.

The final round is currently under way with all six teams out on the course. As of 9 a.m., Bethel University was even on the day through its first hole.