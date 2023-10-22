Rangers win Southwest 10 Conference tournament Published 5:59 pm Sunday, October 22, 2023

CENTREVILLE — The Cassopolis volleyball team was denied a share of the Southwest 10 Conference championship earlier in the week, but on Saturday, the Rangers gained a measure of revenge by winning the league tournament.

Cassopolis went 5-0 to capture the Southwest 10 Conference Tournament. The Rangers defeated Bloomingdale 25-22 and 25-16, Lawrence 25-16 and 25-17, split with Decatur 23-25 and 25-10, and finished pool play with a 25-12 and 25-17 win over White Pigeon.

Cassopolis took first in their pool and advance to the semifinals where it defeated Bangor 25-13, 11-25 and 15-10.

In the championship match, the Rangers defeated Southwest 10 Conference champion Centreville 25-8 and 26-24.

“Going into the tournament we knew we had a lot to prove and also we know what we needed to work on in order to win,” said Cassopolis Coach Kaisha Martin. “So, we went back to the drawing board and watched film, we worked on our weak points, and also perfected what makes us great. Going into the morning we kind of started slow with a lot of errors and also adjusting to two gyms, but we regrouped got back into our routine. We knew Decatur and Centerville were going to be games that we knew we had to get redemption on and buckled down and got the job done. We really got to see our seniors set up and lead their team and ultimately, we came out as champions.”

Martin said that winning the tournament, will help the team as it prepares for the upcoming state tournament.

“This championship only proved to everyone that we can hang with anyone,” she said. “My girls already knew they were champions because I tell them all the time. We just had to get to a point where we believed it and I think that tournament just ignited that fire. My girls are tired of being easy write off and I think going into districts any team we are up against are going to have to show us they are better because we are no longer going to be an easy win.”