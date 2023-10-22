Hidden Acres hosts annual Trunk or Treat, Fall Market Published 11:20 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

1 of 6

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Hidden Acres Safe Haven, 50582 Pleasant St., Dowagiac, hosted its annual Trunk or Treat amd Fall Market Saturday.

Guests were able to participate in wagon rides, a petting zoo, “chicken poop bingo,” arts and crafts, a trunk or treat event for children and kitten adoptions. Approximately 20 vendors were on hand for the market. The annual event raises money for animal feed and veterinary bills.

Hidden Acres provides homes for unwanted and special needs animals and livestock. Hidden Acres’ Helen’s House for Kittens provides homes for unwanted kittens until they are adopted. Eight kittens and one adult barn cat were adopted during the event.

Hidden Acres’ Heather Matthews was thankful for the community’s support of the event.

“It means everything,” she said. “The only reason we’re here is for our communities. This is amazing, it’s been a great day.”