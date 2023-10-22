Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 22
Published 11:42 am Sunday, October 22, 2023
GOLF
Division 3 State Finals
At The Meadows, Allendale
Medalist
Lauren Timpf, Macomb Lutheran North – 141
Team Scores
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 637, Williamston 685, Macomb Lutheran North 696, Spring Lake 728, Grand Rapids South Christian 742, Detroit Country Day 748, Whitehall 759, Goodrich 764, Bloomfield Hills Marian 767, Ludington 772, Freeland 778, Dowagiac 791, Pinckney 793, Vicksburg 793, Remus Chippewa Hills 798, Paw Paw 828, Adrian 858, Flint Powers Catholic 1,692
Top 10 Individuals
Lauren Timpf, Macomb Lutheran North 141, Zoe Dull, Spring Lake 149, Lillian O’Grady, Grand Rapids Christian 149, Nicole Schafer, Williamston 150, Ashley Thomasma, Grand Rapids South Christian 156, Ava Wisinski, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 158, Emma McKinley, Ludington 158, Rebecca Guernsey, Dowagiac 159, Kelsey Preston, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 159, Saige Rothey, Macomb Lutheran North 161
Dowagiac Finishers
- Rebecca Guernsey 159, 58. Carlee Spagnoli 199, 65. Bree Behnke 204, 95. Jaden Kusch 229, 103. Madison Winchester, Oliva Stockwell 277
Niles Finisher
- Baylee Davis 221
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland Conference Tournament
At Brandywine High School
Team Results
Buchanan 3-0, Brandywine 2-1, Dowagiac 1-2, Berrien Springs 0-3
Regular Season Standings
Buchanan 3-0, Brandywine 2-1, Dowagiac 1-2, Berrien Springs 0-3
Final Standings
- Buchanan, 2. Brandywine, 3. Dowagiac, 4. Berrien Springs
Buchanan Match Scores
Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-20, 25-18
Buchanan d. Berrien Springs 25-23, 25-9
Buchanan d. Brandywine 25-8, 25-18
Buchanan Individual Statistics
Kills
Alyssa Carson 23, Chloe Aalfs 22, Keegan May 7
Izzy Tibbles 6
Digs
Aalfs 18, Laney Kehoe 17, Sophia Bachman 10, Riley Capron 9
Aces
May 6, Aalfs 5, Bachman 2
Assisted Blocks
Addy Dombrowski 4, Adi Warmbein 2
Assists
Bachman 60
Record: 26-5
Brandywine Match Scores
Brandywine d. Berrien Springs 25-14, 25-11
Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-20
Buchanan d. Brandywine 25-8, 25-18
Brandywine Individual Statistics
Aces
Kadence Brumitt 5, Kallie Solloway 4, Ellie Knapp 3, Julia Babcock 3
Kills
Brumitt 29, Solloway 18, Babcock 5
Digs
Solloway 29, Knapp 20, Adelyn Drotoz 20, Nevaeh Mason 19, Brumitt 15
Blocks
Niyah Mason 3, Brumitt 2
Assists
Knapp 60
Record: Brandywine 33-12-1
Dowagiac Match Scores
Dowagiac d. Berrien Springs 25-15, 25-17
Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-20
Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-20, 25-18
Dowagiac Individual Statistics
Currently unavailable