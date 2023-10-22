Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 22

Published 11:42 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

By Scott Novak

GOLF

Division 3 State Finals

At The Meadows, Allendale

Medalist

Lauren Timpf, Macomb Lutheran North – 141

 

Team Scores

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 637, Williamston 685, Macomb Lutheran North 696, Spring Lake 728, Grand Rapids South Christian 742, Detroit Country Day 748, Whitehall 759, Goodrich 764, Bloomfield Hills Marian 767, Ludington 772, Freeland 778, Dowagiac 791, Pinckney 793, Vicksburg 793, Remus Chippewa Hills 798, Paw Paw 828, Adrian 858, Flint Powers Catholic 1,692

 

Top 10 Individuals

Lauren Timpf, Macomb Lutheran North 141, Zoe Dull, Spring Lake 149, Lillian O’Grady, Grand Rapids Christian 149, Nicole Schafer, Williamston 150, Ashley Thomasma, Grand Rapids South Christian 156, Ava Wisinski, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 158, Emma McKinley, Ludington 158, Rebecca Guernsey, Dowagiac 159, Kelsey Preston, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 159, Saige Rothey, Macomb Lutheran North 161

 

Dowagiac Finishers

  1. Rebecca Guernsey 159, 58. Carlee Spagnoli 199, 65. Bree Behnke 204, 95. Jaden Kusch 229, 103. Madison Winchester, Oliva Stockwell 277

 

Niles Finisher

  1. Baylee Davis 221

 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lakeland Conference Tournament

At Brandywine High School

Team Results

Buchanan 3-0, Brandywine 2-1, Dowagiac 1-2, Berrien Springs 0-3

 

Regular Season Standings

Buchanan 3-0, Brandywine 2-1, Dowagiac 1-2, Berrien Springs 0-3

 

Final Standings

  1. Buchanan, 2. Brandywine, 3. Dowagiac, 4. Berrien Springs

 

Buchanan Match Scores

Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-20, 25-18

Buchanan d. Berrien Springs 25-23, 25-9

Buchanan d. Brandywine 25-8, 25-18

 

Buchanan Individual Statistics

Kills

Alyssa Carson 23, Chloe Aalfs 22, Keegan May 7

Izzy Tibbles 6

Digs

Aalfs 18, Laney Kehoe 17, Sophia Bachman 10, Riley Capron 9

Aces

May 6, Aalfs 5, Bachman 2

Assisted Blocks 

Addy Dombrowski 4, Adi Warmbein 2

Assists

Bachman 60

Record: 26-5

 

Brandywine Match Scores

Brandywine d. Berrien Springs 25-14, 25-11

Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-20

Buchanan d. Brandywine 25-8, 25-18

 

Brandywine Individual Statistics

Aces

Kadence Brumitt 5, Kallie Solloway 4, Ellie Knapp 3, Julia Babcock 3

Kills

Brumitt 29, Solloway 18, Babcock 5

Digs

Solloway 29, Knapp 20, Adelyn Drotoz 20, Nevaeh Mason 19, Brumitt 15

Blocks

Niyah Mason 3, Brumitt 2

Assists

Knapp 60

Record: Brandywine 33-12-1

 

Dowagiac Match Scores

Dowagiac d. Berrien Springs 25-15, 25-17

Brandywine d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-20

Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-20, 25-18

 

Dowagiac Individual Statistics

Currently unavailable

