WATCH: Niles football routs Paw Paw to win Wolverine Conference Published 11:12 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

NILES — In a game for all the marbles, the Niles football team came out on top.

The Vikings overwhelmed the undefeated Paw Paw Red Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Division 4, to the tune of a 56-18 victory for the Wolverine Conference championship.

Watch highlights from the matchup below: