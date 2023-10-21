Special teams, defensive scores lead to Bobcats’ win Published 9:24 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

WYOMING — A special teams and a defensive touchdown helped visiting Brandywine end its regular season with a 28-14 win over Godwin Heights Friday night.

With the game tied at 14-14 in the third quarter following a 63-yard Godwin Heights touchdown pass, Kaeden Warfield took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 82 yards to score what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Carter Sobecki added the 2-point conversion run and the Bobcats (3-6) led 22-14.

Brandywine sealed the victory in the fourth quarter when Emerson Gogley intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards to complete the scoring.

The Bobcats grabbed a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter when Sobecki scored on a 2-yard run. The extra point kick was no good, however.

Godwin Heights (2-7) tied the score in the second quarter on a 29-yard pass. It failed on its 2-point conversion leaving the score at 6-6.

Brandywine reclaimed the lead with another Sobecki run, this one from 4-yards out. Sobecki added the 2-point conversion and the Bobcats were back on top 14-6 as the two teams headed to the locker room at halftime.