Dowagiac man injured in rollover in Pokagon Township Published 12:23 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A rollover single-vehicle accident sent a Dowagiac man to the hospital Saturday afternoon according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the accident near the intersection of Pokagon Highway and M-51 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses of the crash stated that the vehicle was traveling east on M-51 towards Niles when the vehicle crossed the center line. Witnesses stated that the vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tyrone Brown, 56, of Dowagiac. Brown was transported to Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for injuries sustained in the crash. Seat belts were worn and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting to this incident was SMCAS Ambulance.