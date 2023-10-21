Business is buzzing: Dowagiac welcomes first marijuana dispensary Published 5:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A new Dowagiac business has “high” expectations for success.

Marijuana dispensary Twisted Bee, 56271 M-51 S., opens its doors to the public Saturday afternoon as the first business of its kind in the City of Dowagiac. The business will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and hosted a ribbon-tying ceremony Friday with the Greater Dowagiac Area Chamber of Commerce. Food trucks will be on site and giveaways will also take place.

Twisted Bee will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week and is the first of its kind in the city. The Dowagiac City Council unanimously approved the City of Dowagiac Regulation of Marihuana Ordinance during a July 2022 meeting. In April, Twisted Bee’s site plan was approved.

Twisted Bee is owned by the family trio of Steve and Kelly Cahall, their son Tyler Cahall, who has years of experience as a caregiver, and property owner Dan Levinson. It features a wide variety of products including pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, CBD, accessories, apparel and more. The dispensary hosted a soft opening last weekend. According to Kelly, the turnout was positive.

“It was extremely busy,” Kelly said. “We were thrilled to death with the amount of traffic we’re bringing in.”

“For a lot of these people, it’s a hassle to pick up products and travel a long ways back and forth and this and that,” Levinson added. “To have something in your own hometown is a big deal.”

The dispensary aims to put a “twist” on traditional dispensary services by providing items for enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. Items like sunglasses, coffee mugs, clothing, handbags and footwear are available.

“If somebody comes in as a cannabis user, we also want to have something for those that really have no desire for THC products,” Kelly said. “We want to be able to have different things than other dispensaries, whether it’s the way we look, whether it’s the way we’re treated, whether it’s the product. We think we have something for everyone here.”

A former medical assistant with more than 35 years of experience, Kelly partnered with Tyler after seeing the health benefits the plant possessed. While Tyler handles the operations of the dispensary, Kelly produces and orders the merchandise. Twisted Bee makes sure to emphasize the science behind cannabis and the benefits that come with it, Tyler said.

“The marijuana speaks for itself,” Tyler said. “Every (dispensary) has it but not many are focusing on the medical side. I am trying to offer more than just the marijuana. Some people want to catch a buzz and I understand that but there’s a reason it’s here, why we fought so hard. There is medical value to this.”

Tyler said he is looking forward to embarking on this business venture with family and mentioned Twisted Bee’s desire to support the community.

“I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Tyler said. “That’s what it’s all about. We’re all family, we’re all locals, we’re just giving back to the community. We want to do a lot here. Anything from breast cancer awareness to fishing with the veterans, you name it. We want to be involved.”

With the facility finally open, Tyler and Kelly encouraged community members to stop by to see what the “buzz” is about.

“People are excited and it makes me excited,” Kelly said. “A lot of hard work, sweat and tears went into this and we got through it.”