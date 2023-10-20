Miss Niles Scholarship Pageant sees participation soar as deadline nears Published 3:46 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

1 of 2

NILES — A local scholarship organization is gearing up for another year of timeless memories.

The Miss Niles Scholarship Pageant is hard at work preparing to crown a new Miss Niles next year. Applications will be accepted thru Wednesday, Oct. 25. In addition to the Miss Niles crown, there are also pageant contests for different age groups as well as a contest for Mr. Niles.

Bradfield returns for her third year as chairwoman of the Miss Niles Scholarship Pageant and hopes to build off last year’s success with the 2024 show taking place Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Niles High School.

The theme of this year’s pageant is “Everyday’s a Holiday with Blossomtime.” After discussion, the committee chose the “Sweetest Day” and will feature a candy shop in its theme.

After the success of last year’s pageant, interest in the 2024 pageant has increased dramatically. According to Bradfield, more than 25 contestants have signed up to participate. The number of participants is so great that Bradfield decided to split the pageant into two sections – the “little’s” and “junior teens” pageant at 2 p.m. and the “Miss/Mr.” and “Teens” categories at 6 p.m.

Crowned Miss Niles 1968, Bradfield returned to the pageant scene last year aiming to rekindle the flame of the Miss Niles Pageant as chairwoman of its scholarship organization. Bradfield — who in 2012 helped establish the Southwest Michigan Blossom Queen Sorority, a nonprofit of past Blossomtime Pageant community queens — continues her quest to boost participation and representation within the program. Niles has placed in the top five in the last two Blossomtime Pageants.

“It’s so satisfying,” she said. “I jumped into this not knowing what to expect. It is a lot of work but it is so satisfying when you work with the kids and see them growing. It’s like a flower blooming. They gain confidence and get comfortable with it. When you see it, it’s a satisfying feeling.”

Readers interested in signing up can do so by leaving a message on the “Miss/Mr. Niles Scholarship Organization” Facebook page. After the success of last year’s pageant, Bradfield encourages boys and girls to sign up for the pageant.

“I’m looking forward to this year,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great.”