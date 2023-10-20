Hit-and-run in Volina Township sends one to the hospital Published 12:32 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

MARCELLUS — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run accident in Volinia Township Thursday night.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road for a person injury accident.

Investigation shows that Schoolcraft resident, Michael Winchester, 73, was traveling eastbound on Marcellus Highway. When Winchester then proceeded into the intersection of Decatur Road, a silver minivan traveling northbound pulled into the roadway in front of Winchester causing a crash.

Winchester did not sustain injuries from the crash, but his passenger, Schoolcraft resident Sally Winchester, 70, sustained minor injuries from the crash. Sally Winchester was transported to Bronson Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the silver minivan fled the scene after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information reference this incident is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (800) 462-9328.

Assisting in this crash was Wayne Township Fire, SMCAS Ambulance and Michigan State Police.