Guernsey tied for third, Dowagiac 10th after first day Published 7:35 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

ALLENDALE — After the opening day of the Division 3 State Golf Finals at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University, Dowagiac junior Rebecca Guernsey is tied for third.

Guernsey shot an opening round 76 to tie with Ava Wisinski, of Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Lauren Tipf, of Macomb Lutheran North, and Zoe Dull, of Spring Lake, are the co-leaders after 18 holes as they both shot 74.

The Chieftains are 10th after the first day of competition with a team total of 389. Grand Rapids Catholic Central is the first-round leader after shooting 334. Williamston and Macomb Lutheran North are tied for second with a 352, while Detroit Country Day and Spring Lake are tied for fifth at 367.

Besides Guernsey, Dowagiac got a 96 from Bree Behnke, a 101 from Carlie Spagnoli, a 116 from Jaden Kusch and a 143 from Madison Winchester.

Niles’ Baylee Davis shot a 111 in her opening round.

Play continues tomorrow at The Meadows.