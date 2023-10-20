Edwardsburg rolls up 556 yards of total offense against Sturgis Published 11:59 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

STURGIS — Visiting Edwardsburg scored early and often as it wrapped up the 2023 regular season with a 59-33 Wolverine Conference victory over host Sturgis Friday night.

The Eddies (5-4, 5-2 Wolverine) scored double digits in all four quarter of its rout of the Trojans, who end the season at 3-6 overall and 2-5 in conference contests.

There were plenty of big plays to go around Friday night.

Edwardsburg opened the scoring with a 66-yard Zac Zache run, which was followed up by a 43-yard Carson Cebra touchdown as the Eddies took a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

Taner Patrick tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Rasean O’Tey for Sturgis’ first-quarter touchdown.

The Eddies scored three times in the second quarter as they opened up a 35-6 halftime advantage.

Grady Ostrander scored a 19-yard touchdown, Grant Griffin hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Zeke Pegura, and Pegura added a 9-yard run.

Pegura opened the second half with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Zache before Sturgis found the end zone again when O’Tey turned an Eddies’ fumble 40 yards for a score.

Edwardsburg increased its lead to 49-13 at the end of the third quarter when Tyris Yoder scored on a 6-yard run.

The Trojans opened the fourth-quarter scoring as O’Tey caught his second touchdown pass from Patrick, which one covering 45 yards.

The Eddies capped their scoring with a 4-yard Aydon Goohhouse run and a Carter Houseworth 27-yard field goal. Houseworth was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra point kicks.

The final touchdown of the game was Patrick’s 4-yard touchdown toss to O’Tey.

Edwardsburg finished the night with 556 yards of total offense, of which, 501 yards came on the ground. Pegura was 2-for-2 for 55 yards.

Sturgis ended the game with 371 yards of total offense. The Trojans threw for 252 yards and ran for another 123. Patrick was 17-of-29. O’Tey caught eight of those passes for 166 yards.